Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a fundraiser you could really sink your teeth into in Luzerne County.

The 7th annual Bone Appetit for the Luzerne County SPCA was held at The Woodlands Inn and Resort in Plains Township and featured plenty of food from local restaurants and wineries.

There were also live music and raffles.

The event raises money to support the mission at the SPCA.