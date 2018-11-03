Workers at Clock Shop Have a Lot of ‘Falling Back’ to Do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Pa. -- For most of us, this weekend brings an extra hour of sleep, but at one store in Luzerne County, it means a lot of extra work.

Workers at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shop in Dallas have the daunting task of turning back roughly 1,000 clocks for the end of Daylight Saving Time.

"Well, we start on Saturday in the afternoon usually, and we go all the way to Sunday afternoon to get them all changed. We do all of the watches and most of the clocks in the shop," explained Rebecca Nicely, Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe.

The change takes effect 2 a.m. Sunday, resulting in brighter mornings but earlier sunsets.