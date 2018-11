Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We head to Wayne county to Three Wishes Restaurant, where the chef Phillip Cordaro creates a mouth- watering Veal Marsala dish.

Veal

Butter

Flour

Marsala Wine

Mushrooms

Chicken stock

Salt and Pepper

Pound out veal. Dredge veal in flour. Saute' veal in butter, add a little flour to absorb butter. Add Marsala wine , chicken stock, mushrooms, salt and pepper. Saute' until veal is done.