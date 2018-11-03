Thanksgiving Tablescape – Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps

Posted 9:30 am, November 3, 2018, by

To get ideas for a beautiful, unique tablescape for Thanksgiving, we visited Keith Phelps of Inspired Designs.  He showed us how to transform a rustic bird house into a farmhouse centerpiece for your table or buffet.

