The No. 3 Scranton Prep football team beat GAR 42-7 in the District II "AAA" quarterfinals. The Cavaliers advance to host Western Wayne next week.
Scranton Prep beats GAR 42-7 in District Playoffs
-
Scranton Prep Tops North Pocono 41-14
-
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Beats Meyers In District Semifinals
-
Scranton Prep Rebounds with 46-7 Win Over West Scranton
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
Scanton Prep Routs Abington Heights in Third Straight Shutout
-
-
Super 16 Team #15: Scranton Prep Cavaliers
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
Ahead of Merger, Golfers from All Three Wilkes-Barre High Schools Tee off Together
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
End of an Era: Two Wilkes-Barre Football Teams to Play Final Rivalry Game
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018