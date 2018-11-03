Ringing for the Record

Posted 7:36 pm, November 3, 2018, by , Updated at 07:00PM, November 3, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Members of a church in the Poconos hoped to ring in a world record.

The bells at St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg began ringing at 7 a.m. Saturday.

It's part of an attempt to break a world record by having people take turns ringing the bell throughout the day and night.

They're hoping to claim the title: "Most people to consecutively ring a single steeple bell in 24 hours."

The record attempt goes until 7 a.m. Sunday.

