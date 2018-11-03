PIAA State Cross Country Championships

Posted 6:41 pm, November 3, 2018, by

Loyalsock's Isabel Sagar won the Girls "A" race with a time of 19:12, and plenty of locals competed very well at the PIAA State Cross Country Championships in Hershey.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s