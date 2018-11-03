The No. 14 Montoursville Warriors had little issues en route to a 50-8 win over Athens in the District IV "AAA" quarterfinals. The Warriors advance to face Lewisburg in the district semifinals.
Montoursville Takes Out Athens, 50-8
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
Danville Dominates Warrior Run 57-14 in District Quarterfinal
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
Shamokin Knocks Off Loyalsock 39-7
-
Girls on the Football Field