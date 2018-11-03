The Lewisburg football team won 7-6 at Central Columbia in a low scoring game to advance to the District IV "AAA" semifinals. The Green Dragons advance to face No. 14 Montoursville.
Lewisburg Wins Defensive Battle Over Central Columbia In Districts
