Lewisburg Wins Defensive Battle Over Central Columbia In Districts

Posted 11:39 pm, November 3, 2018

The Lewisburg football team won 7-6 at Central Columbia in a low scoring game to advance to the District IV "AAA" semifinals. The Green Dragons advance to face No. 14 Montoursville.

