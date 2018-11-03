× In Your Neighborhood

Lackawanna Pro Bono 10th Annual Gala

The Lackawanna Pro Bono is holding their 10th Annual Gala, Thursday, November 1, at the Scranton Cultural Center in Lackawanna County. They are celebrating 21 years of providing equal access to justice. Three honorees will also be presented with an award for dedicated service. Proceeds from the event will support Lackawanna Pro Bono’s mission to provide free legal representation to residents. The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

STC Vendor and Craft Show

Come support the students at the Schuylkill Technology Center during a Vendor and Craft Show, Saturday, November 3, in Frackville. There will be nearly 40 craft vendors with unique gifts, crafts and decorations starting at 9 a.m. Don’t forget about eating! The culinary students will prepare homemade food and goodies. You also have a chance to win gift cards or items in the basket raffle. All proceeds benefit student clubs.