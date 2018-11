Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- WNEP-TV's Ryan's Run team is in New York City, gearing up for Sunday's New York City Marathon.

Many runners picked up their race bibs Saturday, including Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey.

Ryan's Run helps kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services.

The Ryan's Run team of 50 will join runners from all over the globe in the race.

You can track our crew's 26.2-mile journey on your smartphone here.