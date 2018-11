Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Crews battled flames at a home in Scranton.

Crews were called to the place on Prospect Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were on the roof and on ladders. One used a chainsaw to cut into the building.

The homeowner got out safely and is staying with neighbors until the damage is repaired, officials said.

Crews suspect the flames started in the chimney. The cause is under investigation.