Donating Blood in Scranton to Save Lives

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Junior League of Scranton hosted a blood drive Saturday for the American Red Cross.

The drive was held at the Tripp House on North Main Avenue.

Organizers say even a small donation can go a long way.

"We have the blood drive because the need is just so great, and I was speaking with someone from the Red Cross yesterday, and she said that the supplies are really low this year, so you know, if people can go out and donate, please do," said Gretchen Wintermantel, organizer.

Organizers say one pint of blood can save as many as three lives.