Different Faiths Come Together in the Poconos

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People are coming together after the horrific attack at a synagogue in Pittsburgh last weekend.

Since Friday night, members of the Jewish faith have invited people of other religions for worship services to help heal.

Members of the Jewish community attended Shabbat services this weekend for the first time since last week's tragedy.

An interfaith service was held at Temple Israel of the Poconos in an effort to bring people of all faiths together in solidarity against hate.

The National Anthem echoed inside the walls of Temple Israel of the Poconos as an interfaith service began.

Members of the temple near Stroudsburg welcomed everyone, regardless of their religion, to the service to bring the community together.

"Our message is for peace and liberty and love for everybody. We are here in memory of the fallen victims of the savage, barbaric act of violence in Pittsburgh last week," said Aftab Khan, Stroudsburg Islamic Center.

"We've been heartbroken since. I can't seem to wrap my head around such evil, and I think that a lot of people couldn't wrap their heads around that evil, and that's why they're here," said Merle Turitz, Temple Israel of the Poconos. "These people don't know us. They don't know us, but look they are coming and supporting us."

"Today we all bear witness to the best in people, to the good of all of us coming together to state united against hatred," said Rabbi Baruch Melman, Temple Israel of the Poconos.

The service included speeches by faith and political leaders from the area. Each brought messages of peace, solidarity, and hopes for moving beyond hate.

"It's not a Jewish event. It's a humanitarian event. It's about humanity. It's about kindness. It's about tolerance, and those seem to be words that we throw around, but today, they ring really true," said Turitz.

Some said the event is healing and helps them feel more connected to their brothers and sisters of other faiths.

"I thought all of the speakers were rather amazing. It was a very touching event. We need more events like this where the community comes together," Mark Lichty of East Stroudsburg said.

Leaders of the Jewish community in Monroe County tell Newswatch 16 they were overwhelmed by the turn out to Saturday's service, but they are not surprised.

They say the willingness of people in the area to come together in solidarity is the kind of support they treasure in their neighborhood.