The No. 10 Danville football team beat Warrior Run 57-14 in the District IV "AAA" quarterfinals. The Ironmen advance to face Shamokin in the district semifinals.
Danville Dominates Warrior Run 57-14 in District Quarterfinal
-
Shamokin Knocks Off Loyalsock 39-7
-
Montoursville Takes Out Athens, 50-8
-
District IV Cross Country Championships
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
Lewisburg Wins Defensive Battle Over Central Columbia In Districts
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
Fallen U.S. Marshal’s High School Football Jersey Retired
-
Super 16 Team #7: Danville Ironmen