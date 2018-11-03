Danville Dominates Warrior Run 57-14 in District Quarterfinal

Posted 11:37 pm, November 3, 2018, by

The No. 10 Danville football team beat Warrior Run 57-14 in the District IV "AAA" quarterfinals. The Ironmen advance to face Shamokin in the district semifinals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s