Armed Robbery Arrest in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is facing armed robbery charges after a hold up in Hazleton.

Police say Ervin Jimenez-Rodriguez, 18, robbed a man at gunpoint just after midnight in the area of 3rd and Alter streets in the city.

Jimenez-Rodriguez is locked up in Luzerne County.

