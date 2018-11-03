Armed Robbery Arrest in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is facing armed robbery charges after a hold up in Hazleton.
Police say Ervin Jimenez-Rodriguez, 18, robbed a man at gunpoint just after midnight in the area of 3rd and Alter streets in the city.
Jimenez-Rodriguez is locked up in Luzerne County.
