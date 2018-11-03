Archaeology Students Dig at Stroud Mansion

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Some college students spent the day digging up the past in part of the Poconos.

Archaeology students from Juniata College unearthed artifacts from the 1700s outside the Stroud Mansion in Stroudsburg.

The mansion is also the site of a former military fort.

"We're basically doing an evaluation of the property to see if there's been a lot of disturbance. Maybe there's a treasure trove of some artifacts or at least some remnant of the fort or traces of the activity," said Dr. Jonathan Burns, Juniata College.

The archeology team from Juniata College tells Newswatch 16 they found a button and pottery during the dig.

