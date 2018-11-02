× Yuengling Makes $50,000 Donation To Team RWB

POTTSVILLE — Yuengling Brewery made out a $50,000 donation to Team Red, White and Blue.

J.J. Pinter says this type of donation can go a long way in helping service members and veterans in our area.

“People do not realize we are in the longest war our country has ever been in. We have been fighting for 17 years straight and it is not in the news anymore but that does not mean there’s still not people involved and there are millions who have taken part in that who are back in their communities,” said Pinter.

Team RWB believes in developing relationships for veterans through fitness activities and community service. The nonprofit group has several chapters across the state, including one that helps vets throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

Yuengling Brewery was able to make this donation though the Lagers for Heroes program which supports veterans and their families.

“Team Red, White and Blue does so much in terms of support and education for all the military members, so we really felt like it was a great fit between the two companies,” said Jennifer Yuengling, VP Of Operations at Yuengling Brewery.

“We want to make sure that veterans have a really effective transition back into their communities, so they can avoid some of the negative outcomes that you hear about, but really so they can go back and thrive,” said Pinter.

Pinter, an Army veteran himself, knows that getting used to being home takes time and was grateful for the donation from America’s Oldest Brewery.

“It warms my heart to see other Americans and business like Yuengling that I really respect make a donation and it makes you feel great about our country”.