WNEP’s Ryan’s Run Team Hits NYC For Marathon

It’s the final task to tackle for members of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9.

The event surrounds the “run portion” of Ryan’s Run which is the TCS New York City Marathon. It’ll be held on Sunday, November 4, 2018.

WNEP’s Ryan’s Run benefits kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services. There’s still time to donate to this year’s campaign, click here!

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spearheads the charity campaign.

On Friday, Ryan shared stories from the Big Apple on our area’s impact on the world’s biggest marathon.

Head here for the history of behind WNEP’s Ryan’s Run. The final total of this year’s fundraising efforts will be announced next Friday, November 9, on Newswatch 16 This Morning.

Track Your Favorite Team Leckey Runners This Sunday:

You can track your favorite Ryan’s Run participant online HERE. (List of 2018 runners and bib numbers below)

You can also track runners using the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon Mobile App (you might have the app already from last year)

Just search “TCS NYC Marathon” in The App STORE or GOOGLE APP store for non-iPhone users. Download. Then, hit TRACK RUNNERS. You can track up to 20. Type the runner’s last name. You’ll enter these one at a time.

EXAMPLE: “LECKEY”

CLICK the + sign to add

Add anyone else’s name from our Ryan’s Run team who you would like to follow during Sunday’s marathon: