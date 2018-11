× Thief Steals Rogaine from Marshalls Creek CVS

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Somebody stole several boxes of Rogaine from a store in Monroe County.

State police say a man swiped seven boxes of the hair-loss treatment around 1:30 p.m. Thursday from the CVS store on Route 209 near Marshalls Creek.

The stolen Rogaine is valued at $1,300 dollars.