Susquehanna County Wreck Kills One, Injures Another

GIBSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver is dead following a wreck Wednesday in Susquehanna County.

According to police, Nathan Grover, 29 of New Milford, crashed into a tree along Route 2067 near Gibson.

A 24-year-old passenger was also hurt.

The crash is being investigated in Susquehanna County.