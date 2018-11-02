LIVE High School Football Scores

Spirit of Hope Event Raises Money for Cancer Screenings

Posted 9:37 pm, November 2, 2018, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The fight against cancer took center stage Friday night in Luzerne County.

Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township hosted the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute’s Annual Spirit of Hope Celebration.

Money raised goes toward helping people pay for cancer screening programs.

“The proceeds of the event benefit our patient navigation program. Screening for low income and underinsured in Wayne, Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties,” said Karen Saunders.

WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the event in Luzerne County.

