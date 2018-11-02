× Oh, Deer! Buck Makes Smashing Entrace in Insurance Office

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Employees at an insurance company in Selinsgrove had quite the scare Thursday morning. A deer jumped through the front window of the business, right in the middle of downtown.

Ronald Zeiders has been selling insurance since 1992, but this week he had his most unusual customer ever. Zeiders was sitting at his desk inside the Miller Insurance Agency building on Market Street in Selinsgrove.

“I heard what I thought was an explosion and looked up and saw a deer coming through the front window,” Zeiders said.

The deer ran past Zeiders, through a door, and out the bathroom window.

“Right past me, I could have touched it,” Zeiders said.

Zeiders is a hunter and says it was a six-point buck.

The woman who normally sits at the front desk was out of the office at the time, which Zeiders says was unusual and lucky.

Ron was happy the door was open. If not, the deer would have been stuck in the office.

“This is one in a lifetime. Probably 99.9 percent of people will never experience it,” Zeiders said.

The deer lost a lot of blood. Mail Carrier Todd Schreffler looked for the buck but couldn’t find it.

“Later, on my route, you could see where the blood went across Water Street and I kind of walked around there and saw where he crossed the creek somewhere there,” Schreffler said.

When the deer jumped out the bathroom window, it landed on Zeiders’ truck. Somehow the truck was not damaged. The whole ordeal lasted only about five seconds.