Officers Use Hilarious Video to Promote ‘Hot Cops’ Calendar Fundraiser

Posted 11:38 am, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37AM, November 2, 2018

TAZEWELL, Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia created a hilarious Facebook video to promote their 2019 “Hot Cops Calendar” and now it’s going viral.

“We did this last year and the reason we are doing it is to raise money for the D.A.R.E. program and we saw a lot of places around the nation do a calendar like that and we have a lot of people that are good to volunteer their time to be a part of it,” Sheriff Hieatt told the Bluefield Telegraph.

The video and the calendar let the community see the “human side” of law enforcement, according to Sheriff Hiett.

We have to say, if the laughs from watching this video translate into dollars raised, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office will have no trouble funding its D.A.R.E. program.

