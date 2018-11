Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A center for women in Williamsport has moved to a new location.

Expectations Women's Center is now located on Pine Street, just off Little League Boulevard.

The place offers several free services to women including relationship and parenting support and pregnancy tests.

The community is invited to check out the new place this weekend.

An open house is being held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.