More Than a Medal: Cross Country Champ Shares Success

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. -- Freshman Molly Demarzo is an undefeated cross country star from Crestwood High School and at districts last week, she ran to the finish line with a purpose.

"I was just trying to get through the race and just thinking about her, I think it made me get through it," Demarzo said.

Getting her through it was family friend Lael Swank, recently diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time.

"Being cancer-free for eight years, the cancer was almost like a memory and then it comes back full force and people just stepped up again," said Lael.

Lael started chemotherapy two weeks ago for stage-four breast cancer but this time around Molly wanted to make sure Lael had all the strength this 14 year old could give.

"She was going through a tough time and it was more important for her to have the medal than it was for me to have it," Molly said.

"It was special. I said, 'Molly won her race, and I'm going to win my race," Lael said.

Molly's next race is this weekend at states and you better believe Lael is betting on her to take home the gold again.

"I think so. She's strong-willed and determined," Lael said.

But even if she doesn't, Molly already has a heart of gold.