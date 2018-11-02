× Man Charged with Raping 12 Year Old in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in the Poconos say a man raped a 12-year-old girl at a home near Tobyhanna.

Gian Foy of Coolbaugh Township is facing numerous charges including rape of a child and sexual assault.

Police say the victim contacted Monroe County Children and Youth to report the rape.

The victim told police Foy gave her alcohol and had sex with her on at least five different occasions.

Foy was unable to post bail and is locked up in Monroe County.