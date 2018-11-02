Going Red for Women in Scranton

Posted 4:23 pm, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 05:28PM, November 2, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Newswatch 16's Julie Sidoni was the emcee of the Go Red for Women Luncheon at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center on Friday.

The event, sponsored by the American Heart Association, featured speakers and a silent purse auction.

The entire event is dedicated to getting the message out that women need to think about their risk for heart disease.

"A long time ago it was always thought it was a man's disease but it's not and so women need to know what their risk factors are so they can do preventive health to help them stay healthy," said Elaine Walker, Heart and Vascular Institute Director.

Go Red for Women is a national event.

The proceeds from the event go towards research of heart disease.

