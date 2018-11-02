× Church Bell to Ring Out for World Record Attempt

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A church in the Poconos is attempting to set a unique record this weekend.

Members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg are hoping to set the world record for the most people to consecutively ring a single steeple bell in 24 hours.

This attempt starts bright and early Saturday at 7 a.m. and will last until 7 a.m. Sunday.

It’s all part of a fundraiser for the church in Stroudsburg. The money collected will help pay for repairs to the steeple.

If you find yourself in downtown Stroudsburg this weekend you’ll likely hear the sound of a bell ringing, and ringing, and ringing.

“We are trying to set the world record for the most people to consecutively ring a single steeple bell in 24 hours,” explained organizer Kris Battle.

The record attempt is being hosted by members of St. John’s Lutheran Church on North 9th street in Stroudsburg.

Bell ringing starts Saturday at 7 a.m. and runs until 7 a.m. Sunday.

“We are just trying to make that look nice and take care of God’s house,” said Pastor Eric Moser.

If you would like to come out and ring the bell, children under age 5 are free. For students including those with a college ID, it costs $5 and adults are $10.

“We are hoping to have a strong response from the community,” the pastor said.

The goal is to have 300 people come in to ring the bell.

Organizer Kris Battle says come with lots of energy, because each person gets five minutes of bell ringing time.

“Anyone can come out,” Battle said. “It’s a community event. No matter how old you are, it is a tight space and you do have to climb a couple flights of steps, but other than that, anyone can ring the bell.”

Organizers say they got approval from the borough and police department to ring the bell for 24 hours and they spoke with their neighbors so everyone is aware.