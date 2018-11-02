Businesses Team Up for ‘Pop-Up Wedding’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A bride and groom from Lackawanna County were given one week to plan their wedding. Luckily, they had help from a few dozen local businesses to put it all together.

This is the second year that downtown Scranton's 'First Friday' celebration has hosted a pop-up wedding.

Voters picked that lucky couple, Aubrey Noon and Jimmy Hasselbrock of Roaring Brook Township, in a Facebook poll last Friday. So, there were just seven days for the two of them and the team of businesses to pull off a wedding celebration.

Wedding vendors spent the day transforming Electric City Bakehouse on Penn Avenue into a wedding venue. All while the bride got ready for her big day.

"It`s been the fastest week of my life, I guess, trying to plan it. Not that we had to plan it, but you know getting everything in order. Getting the marriage license, getting a dress in a week! Most people have at least a year to do that," Noon said.

Aubrey and her fiance Jimmy Hasselbrock have really been preparing for this day for a long time. They met in the second grade and are now parents to 1-year-old Avery.

The couple took a chance, entering to win a pop-up wedding for them and 30guests.

"This is fun, I never expected this, it`s very generous of all the vendors and businesses donating stuff, I can`t thank them enough for doing it," Noon added.

"I think the spontaneity of it probably takes a lot of the stress, the normal stress, away. And you come in, you get your hair, you get your makeup, and you get married," said Lauren Woodard, owner of The Salon at Lavish.

The Salon at Lavish is one of 40 businesses donating services to the day. Other businesses came forward with favors, food, even a wedding dress and tux.

It was all orchestrated by the owner of Electric City Bakehouse, Michelle Cadden and Michelle Valentino of Mattern's Floral and Furnishings in Kingston.

"Everybody`s supporting one another which is really great. And you also get really great advertising, we`ve been posting it all over social media. It got a lot of attention," Cadden said.

"It`s also fun to work with your favorite people in the area, too. It`s a chance for all of us to get together and, you know, do our creative thing," Valentino added.

