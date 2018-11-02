× ‘Bulldog Bucks’ for Good Behavior

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A school in Wilkes-Barre is rewarding its students for their positive behavior.

Students at Heights Elementary School spent the morning celebrating a successful and positive first quarter.

The kids hit the dance floor to celebrate a successful start to the school year.

The celebration is part of the school’s positive behavior support program. It rewards students with “Bulldog Bucks” for being positive, respectful, safe and responsible at school.

At the end of each quarter, the faculty rewards them with a celebration where the students can use their Bulldog Bucks to buy treats.

“We’re seeing it not only as a benefit for their behavior, but even in their academics. They come here. They want to be a part of this community and a part of their learning and a part of the school which is really important to us,” said Heights Elementary Assistant Principal Aidan McKenna.

To help with their mission to get the students to be more positive, faculty members painted reminders all throughout the school.

“I was born and raised in the Heights. I came with the intention of dancing with my nephew, but he already got a partner,” said school board member Denise Thomas.

Thomas attended the dance to support the school in its effort.

“This is my third dance for positive behavior. It’s probably one of the best programs that we have,” Thomas said.

“We feel we are getting to a point where the kids understand this is what we expect, and this is what we can do to successful, behaviorally, academically and a successful member of the community as well,” McKenna said.

Faculty members at Heights Elementary are already planning their next positive behavior celebration for the students which will be held before Christmas.