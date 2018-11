Monroe County Courthouse is closed, yet again, for another bomb threat. Courthouse Square and surrounding streets are blocked off. Drivers being asked to use alternate routes. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/bitr5aQ7By — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 2, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The Monroe County Courthouse closed on Friday because of another bomb threat, according to county officials.

Several streets around the courthouse are being blocked off by police.

The county website indicated the courthouse closing is temporary.

There is no word when the courthouse will be reopened.

Threats have closed the Monroe County Courthouse eight times this year.