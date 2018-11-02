Alec Baldwin Arrested in New York, Accused of Assault

Posted 3:22 pm, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 03:21PM, November 2, 2018

Actor Alec Baldwin waits to speak during the Iowa Democratic Party's Fall Gala, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

New York, NY — Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for assault, according to New York police.

NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel told CNN the incident occurred on 10th Street in Manhattan but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Baldwin is being held at the 6th precinct, Grimpel said.

In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called “The Alec Baldwin Show.”

A representative for Baldwin has not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s