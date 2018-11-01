× Township Passes Ordinance Requiring AED Devices

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Township supervisors in one part of the Poconos passed an ordinance with the hope that it will help save lives.

Automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, will now be required inside all new businesses in Middle Smithfield Township.

Township supervisor Mike Dwyer says more AEDs, will now be required in some businesses.

“We just thought, quite honestly, that this is part of public safety to get more AEDs out there. We felt it would be important that new businesses and even existing businesses have them available,” Dwyer said.

Township officials say this is the first ordinance of its kind in the state.

It requires new businesses or existing businesses going through major renovations to purchase an AED to have on site.

“Hey, I want to live a long time and I will take all the help I can get and I’m sure every senior out here would feel the same way,” Antoinette Clerico said.

AEDs typically start at $1,500 and supervisors say not every new business will need one, just those with 50 people or more.

“I’ve always said it’s sort of like we require fire extinguishers inside buildings to save buildings, so it only makes sense to do something to save lives,” Dwyer added.

Some people say while they are on board with the safety aspect, they don’t know if the devices should be a requirement, mainly because of the cost.

“It sounds like a good idea but is there a huge need for that? I am not so sure. How many heart attacks have we had in Middle Smithfield in the last 20 years?” Troy Miller asked.

Township supervisors say they are working with a local organization that helps fund AEDs to help with costs for new business owners.