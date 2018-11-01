This Week on Coaches Corner: Halfback Options That Work and Don’t, Interceptions and Crushing Fumbles; Jim Thorpe Area; Lewisburg Area; and Playoff Picks

Posted 1:40 pm, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 01:35PM, November 1, 2018

TONIGHT!

WNEP2

8:00pm

Where do you like to watch a HS football game?

The coaches look at some great plays!  From Southern Columbia, Schuylkill Haven, Lakeland, and East Stroudsburg South.  Plus, Jim Thorpe’s Mark Rosenberger is in the house, AND, Todd Bartley stops in on Lewisburg.  THEN, you’ll check out the winning cheerleaders and see if you agree on the Coaches’ Picks as we rumble into the Playoff Season!

