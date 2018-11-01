Screening Halloween Candy for Tampering

Posted 7:00 am, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 06:48AM, November 1, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Safety's on the minds of deputies Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Even though tampering's rare, you can get your kids Halloween candy checked.

The Luzerne County Sheriff's Department is screening candy for concerned parents, and other county police officials are doing the same.

Police agree the chances of someone tampering with Halloween candy is low, but it has happened and it's always important to check.

In the borough of Summit Hill in Carbon County, police were called to one household for a report of not one but two razor blades found in candy.

An officer there says he is investigating the incident.

Candy can be run through x-ray machines at the Luzerne County Courthouse between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

It's also being screened at the Brominski Building and Penn Place here in Wilkes-Barre.

You can check with the police where you live for screening locations.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s