Screening Halloween Candy for Tampering

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Safety's on the minds of deputies Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

Even though tampering's rare, you can get your kids Halloween candy checked.

The Luzerne County Sheriff's Department is screening candy for concerned parents, and other county police officials are doing the same.

Police agree the chances of someone tampering with Halloween candy is low, but it has happened and it's always important to check.

In the borough of Summit Hill in Carbon County, police were called to one household for a report of not one but two razor blades found in candy.

An officer there says he is investigating the incident.

Candy can be run through x-ray machines at the Luzerne County Courthouse between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday.

It's also being screened at the Brominski Building and Penn Place here in Wilkes-Barre.

You can check with the police where you live for screening locations.