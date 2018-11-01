Paving Planned for Industrial Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- The roads within the Stauffer Industrial Park in Taylor and Scranton see some 5,000 vehicles a day. For years, it hasn't been a smooth ride.

Just ask Kane Trucking's Director of Transportation Larry Catanzaro.

"We`re consistently going through alignments and not only that, if you drive around, you`ll see truck parts all over the road. You`re hitting these holes and drivers who come in here who aren`t aware of the condition of the park are absolutely destroying their equipment," Catanzaro said.

Truck driver Adell Reyes-Sanchez of Texas didn't have a good experience during her first trip to Stauffer Industrial Park Thursday morning. Her rig broke down due to an unrelated issue, but the road wasn't too welcoming.

"The road is very bumpy, there`s potholes, very uneven, so it was a very bumpy ride," she said.

Lackawanna County owns the road which has never been repaved since the park opened in 1970, but a fix is in sight. The county received two grants, one from the federal government and one from the state.

The $1.2 million will go toward repaving the main road through the industrial park. No word on when the project will begin. Workers say it can't come soon enough.

"We`ve actually had customers that, potential customers, that we took through the park and the roads and the overall condition of the park, was a turn off to them," Catanzaro added.