Man Intentionally Drives Van Into the River

WEST PITTSTON, Pa. —┬áPolice received the call around 6:15 p.m. of a vehicle in the Susquehanna River.

West Pittston Police say a man intentionally drove his van into the river.

The driver then swam to the bank and was assisted out of the water.

The driver was not hurt but was taken to Wilkes-Barre general hospital for an evaluation.

The situation is still under investigation in Luzerne County.