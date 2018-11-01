Joe Biden to Stump Sunday for Democrats in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former vice-president is stopping by to stump for Democrats in Luzerne County.

The Citizens Voice newspaper reports Scranton native Joe Biden is expected to speak at a campaign rally Sunday night for Senator Bob Casey and Representative Matt Cartwright.

A location for the rally hasn't been set yet.

Former Hazleton Mayor and State Representative Lou Barletta is challenging incumbent and Scranton native Bob Casey for his Senate seat.

Republican John Chrin wants to oust incumbent Matt Cartwright from his spot representing the 8th district.

President Trump stumped for Barletta back in August in Luzerne County.