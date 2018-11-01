A Dash for Dinners: Medical School Gets Race Ready for Turkey Trot

Posted 3:40 am, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:39AM, November 1, 2018

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine is gearing up to host its ninth annual Turkey Trot this weekend.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event which takes place this Sunday, Nov. 4, at the medical school at 525 Pine Street in Scranton.

Race-day registration starts at 8 a.m. The event serves as a fundraiser for Friends of the Poor to help the nonprofit with its annual holiday food giveaways.

Sunday’s event also features a Tiny Trot, including crafts, games, face painting and relay races, for children ages 13 and younger. The Tiny Trot starts at 8:30 a.m.

Both the 5K and 10K runs begin at 9 a.m. The race starts and finishes at the medical school.

To view the race routes, prices to participate, and all things related to the Turkey Trot, head here!

