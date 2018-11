Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The city of Wilkes-Barre hosted its inaugural Halloween Thriller flash mob during its trick or treating event on South Main Street.

The flash mob was organized by the David Blight School of Dance and featured a special performance by Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George.

Kids were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes and take part in trick or treating in downtown Wilkes-Barre.