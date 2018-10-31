× Students Participate in Push-Up Challenge for Veterans

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the last few weeks, students from Stroudsburg Junior High School have been starting their day with push-ups — 22 to be exact.

The exercise is all part of an effort to raise money for veterans.

“I think it’s great. It shows your patriotism and respect for these veterans that, their life is on the line every day,” said ninth grader Alex Boscardin.

Students do 22 push-ups for 22 days. Donations are collected during this time.

All the money collected will go to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, an organization that helps veterans.

“The students give $1 if they would like or $2, whatever they feel is appropriate. Then they get a pin, a U.S. flag pin. That represents that, A, they have given money, B, that they are doing the push-ups or, C, both, hopefully,” said Matthew Haggerty, Social Studies teacher.

This year, the goal is to raise $3,000 and the hope is to do that by November 9.

Students at Hamilton Elementary near Stroudsburg are also participating.

“We do it because we respect the veterans and we try to keep our body healthy,” said fourth grader Morgan Callender.

“Ninety-five cents out of every dollar goes to the warriors. It stays within the state of Pennsylvania and at the same time the kids are getting 22 push-ups worth of exercise a day that they don’t normally get so it’s a win-win situation,” said security officer Brad Hildabrant.

To meet the goal, organizers are also asking for some community support.

If you would like to help, you can mail or drop off donations at either school.

Stroudsburg Junior High School address information, here.

Hamilton Elementary address information, here.