‘Socktober’ – Collecting Kindess for Neighbors in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- On this Halloween morning, eighth graders from Saint Clare/Saint Paul school paraded down the street -- not to show off their costumes, but rather their kindness.

"You help out your community in such a little way it could grow to be a bigger thing,” said student Patrice Doherty.

Inside each bag, not tricks but treats: warm socks.

"We're just so proud of the kids. They really put their minds to bringing in socks, their whole purpose, of course, is to helping those less fortunate,” said Lisa Owens, a science teacher at the school.

The students collected the socks all month, calling it "Socktober."

In all, almost 3,000 pairs for adults and children.

The eighth-grade classes competed to collect the most.

"I think the reason we collected so many was because we were so competitive between the two classes,” said student Patrick Conway.

"It just makes me feel so good to know that I'm helping other people and I've heard that's like the number one thing people wanted during winter in the cold times was socks,” said student Rita Collins.

The costumed crew delivered some of the socks to the Holy Family Residence near Marywood University, an assisted living facility.

"It's something they can give back and know that somebody is going to have something that is maybe overlooked most of the time,” said student Holly Tomko.

The students and staff at the school say the Socktober tradition will continue for years to come.