Man Lied About Son’s Illness to Steal Thousands of Dollars from Donors: Troopers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Pa. -- State police said a man from Danville made up a story about his son being seriously ill to steal thousands of dollars.

Court papers show Chris Schultz stole $7,400 from donors. He told them he was behind on medical bills for his sick infant son, but health records show his son was perfectly healthy.

Police said Schultz told people he could use the money because his son needed a liver transplant and chemotherapy.

People who knew Schultz but didn’t want to go on camera said it’s sad he had to go to that length for money.

“I'm very surprised because he comes from a nice family that I've known for a lot of years,” a neighbor said.

Police said Schultz, a woman, and a young child went to homes in Spring Township and Union Township in Synder County to ask for the money. Police said Schultz targeted homes where he used to deliver milk. Police said the woman would start crying as the conversation turned towards money issues and then Schultz would ask for money to pay for their son’s medical bills.

“It's just really immoral. I wouldn't think that would be something in central Pennsylvania that would happen. I guess times are changing and people need to be very aware of those kinds of scams going on,” Eric Wolf of Danville said.

A search warrant for health records at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville showed Schultz’s son did not need a liver transplant or chemotherapy and, in fact, was healthy.

“It's pretty horrible. I can't imagine needing to do that. I can't imagine why you'd go to that extreme,” Adam Edwards of Danville said.

Newswatch 16 tried reaching out to some of the people Schultz scammed but we did not hear back.

Schultz is now facing a felony theft charge.