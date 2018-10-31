× LIHEAP Program to Help with Home Heating Kicking Off

On Wednesday, state officials announced the start of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) application process for the 2018-19 season.

LIHEAP provides assistance for home heating bills to keep low-income Pennsylvanians warm and safe during the winter months. Assistance is available for renters and homeowners.

Crisis and regular LIHEAP applications begin November 1, 2018, and end April 12, 2019.

Online applications for LIHEAP can be completed at www.compass.state.pa.us.

Paper applications are available through local county assistance offices, or interested applicants can download and print an application from the department’s website.

For helpful tips on keeping warm throughout the winter while saving money on utility costs, visit www.energysavers.gov.