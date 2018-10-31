Frightfully Fun Ideas For Halloween: Spooktacular Snacks & More!

Across our area today,  students are getting decked out for Halloween.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited Jefferson Elementary Center near Mt. Cobb where the frightfully fun school day started early for some creative kids.

Students offered a few ideas for spooktacular snacks for Halloween.

Also on Wednesday, members of the Elmhurst-Roaring Brook Volunteer Fire Department highlighted their Fire “Truck Or Treating” Event.   It runs today, October 31, 2018, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at fire department off Blue Shutters Road.  Head here for more info.!

Students at Jefferson Elementary Center also shared details on how they’re raising funds for one of their teachers battling cancer.  Click here to learn more about the cause and GoFundMe account.

The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween spending to be at one of its highest levels in years.    Head here to see the most popular costumes of this year and how much money is expected to be shelled out on the holiday nationwide.

