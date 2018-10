Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Fire tore through a home in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Foote Avenue in Duryea around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The flames were put out quickly, but firefighters say two apartments in the building are unlivable.

No one was hurt, and the Red Cross is helping the victims find a place to stay.

Investigators say the fire appears to be an accident.