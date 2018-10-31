East Stroudsburg University Coach Jimmy Terwilliger

Just like Penn State Head Coach James Franklin, East Stroudsburg University Interim Coach Jimmy Terwilliger learned the Quarterback position at ESU under long-time Coach Denny Douds. Douds retired from coaching on Saturday, but his lessons are still felt in the eastern and middle part of the state.
