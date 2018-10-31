Deputy Injured After Defendant Tries to Escape Custody

Posted 10:46 pm, October 31, 2018, by , Updated at 09:55PM, October 31, 2018

TOWANDA, Pa. -- State police say a sheriff's deputy was cut by broken glass after a prisoner escaped custody at the Bradford County Courthouse.

Troopers say David Parker Jr. slipped away from an arraignment Wednesday morning while still in handcuffs.

According to police, Parker broke through a glass door while escaping. The deputy was cut by the broken glass. He was treated and released from the hospital according to officials in Bradford County.

Troopers say Parker ran from the courthouse and then jumped into the Susquehanna River. That's where he was caught.

Parker is locked up on a slew of charges.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s