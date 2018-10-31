Deputy Injured After Defendant Tries to Escape Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWANDA, Pa. -- State police say a sheriff's deputy was cut by broken glass after a prisoner escaped custody at the Bradford County Courthouse.

Troopers say David Parker Jr. slipped away from an arraignment Wednesday morning while still in handcuffs.

According to police, Parker broke through a glass door while escaping. The deputy was cut by the broken glass. He was treated and released from the hospital according to officials in Bradford County.

Troopers say Parker ran from the courthouse and then jumped into the Susquehanna River. That's where he was caught.

Parker is locked up on a slew of charges.