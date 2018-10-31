× Community Members React to Crestwood Superintendent Suspension

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The superintendent and director of operations for the Crestwood School District have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Last week students in the Crestwood School District got two unexpected days off. This came after the discovery the district’s bus drivers had not received proper background checks.

“There should be some policy and protocols and things that they follow and procedures to make sure that kind of thing doesn’t happen,” Steve Lutz of Mountain Top said.

The issue was resolved, and the students are back at school, but two of the district’s top administrators are not. The district’s superintendent Joseph Gorham, and the district’s director of operations have been placed on administrative leave.

“It’s such a good school district, which is why we moved here for our kids and we’re afraid of it just falling apart,” Jamie Ruppert of Dennison Township said.

Parents Newswatch 16 spoke with said they were unhappy about the situation with the busses. They said they aren’t surprised to hear about the suspensions.

“I’ve just heard so much bad stuff about him,” Ruppert said. “Like I said, people who work around him currently aren’t very happy, so I’m not even happy with the paid leave but I know it’s kind of an innocent until proven guilty thing.”

Jaime Ruppert is talking about superintendent Joseph Gorham. Her kids will go to Crestwood next year.

“I would’ve been pretty upset,” Ruppert said. “Especially knowing that these drivers didn’t have clearances and they’re picking my kids up every day. God bless the teachers that jumped on the buses to make sure the kids were safe.”

Newswatch 16 spoke with the district’s superintendent by phone. He said he could not comment on personnel matters.